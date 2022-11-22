Worcester County Deputy Fire Marshal Christopher Vieira delivers 192 smoke alarms to Pocomoke Elementary School

The Worcester County Fire Marshal has delivered residential smoke alarms to Pocomoke Elementary School. This is to ensure each student’s home has up to two free smoke alarms if needed – before the holiday break. Fire Marshal Matthew Owens says that 192 smoke alarms went home with students.

As we move into the holiday season and people spend more time at home – furnaces, fireplaces and other fuel-burning appliances are used more, making working smoke alarms all the more important. Smoke alarms are only designed to last about ten years, if you think your smoke alarm is older than 10 years, replacement is strongly recommended.

A reminder – smoke alarms should be installed on every floor of the home – even the attic and basement – and in every sleeping room.

Test them regularly to be sure they are working.