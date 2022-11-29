L-R, Charles Flynn, VCOS Chairman, David Michaels, VP VFIS, Warren Jones, VP

Rehoboth Beach Vol. Fire Co. and Joe Georgia, VFIS.

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company has been recognized by the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Volunteer and Combination Officer’s Section (VCOS) for its Recruitment and Retention Membership Program. The award was presented at the VCOS Symposium in Clearwater, Florida, earlier this month and Beach Volunteer Fire Company was Vice President, Warren Jones was on hand to receive the award.

Additional information from the Press Release:

In accepting the award, Vice President Jones said, “After years of declining membership, in 2019, we decided to reorganize our membership program changing the mechanics of the program and the philosophy as well. We created a diverse, inclusive, fair and responsive program to increase our firefighter ranks and our associate members also. Since the reorganization we have dramatically increased the amount of our members, which is a win, win for us and the communities we serve.” Vice President Jones added, “The membership committee, appointed by President Danny Mitchell, has worked diligently and are responsible for the success of our program and the reason for this award. Recruiting is a never ending, we always have a need for firefighters.”

The award was sponsored by the VFIS, Volunteer Fire Insurance Services Company.