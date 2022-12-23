A Little White Stuff Near Ellendale, DelDOT on the Roads

DelDOT Traffic Cam – Ellendale – 12:30pm Friday

Some snow and sleet is falling in northern Sussex County as well as in Kent and New Castle Counties. DelDOT plows are out working on the roads to keep them safe for holiday travelers.

Remember – Wet roads can freeze quickly when there is a rapid drop in temperature behind a cold front, such as what we’re seeing today. Please be aware of icy roads today, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces. And remember not to crowd the DelDOT plows and personnel out working on the roads.