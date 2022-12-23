President Signs NDAA – How DE Will Benefit

U.S. Army Reserve Center/Cape Henlopen

President Biden has signed the $857-billion National Defense Authorization Act – which supports a 4.6% pay raise for military service members and the DOD civilian workforce. Delaware also benefits from the measure – including the transfer of the vacant Army Reserve Center to the City of Lewes, which will be come a new town hall and police station.

Additional information from the release from the Delaware Delegation:

The fiscal year 2023 NDAA includes provisions to modernize our armed forces capabilities, reinforce our alliances, invest in cutting-edge technologies, strengthen our cybersecurity, build supply chain resilience, and benefit Delawareans by:

Investing in the Health and Readiness of Delaware’s Service members and Veterans

Requires a review and report on the rates of suicides in the armed forces and a plan on how to apply reforms related to suicide prevention among members of the armed forces.

Requires an assessment of potential improvements to reduce the effects of environmental exposures, such as burn pits and environmental hazards, to service members and create a plan to implement the improvements.

Makes improvements relating to behavioral health care in the military health system.

Requires the establishment of the brain health program, the Warfighter Brain Health Initiative, to improve cognitive performance and brain health of service members.

Extends the funding period for the ongoing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s study on the human health impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in drinking water.

Supporting Military and Civilian Personnel Workforce

Includes funding to support a 4.6% pay raise for military service members and the DOD civilian workforce.

Includes a pilot program to reimburse military families for certain child care costs.

Supports servicemembers’ access to quality housing through the basic allowance for housing in high-cost areas, addressing housing shortages, and more.

Improving Competitiveness at Home and Bolstering Defense

Authorizes the National Institute of Standards and Technology to support the construction of test beds and specialized facilities at Manufacturing USA institutes.

Directs the Secretary of Defense to provide support for bioindustrial manufacturing facilities to conduct research and development to support national security and secure fragile supply chains.

Creates a program to increase the capacity of HBCUs or other Minority-Serving Institutions to achieve very high research activity status.

Includes $1 billion for the National Defense Stockpile to acquire strategic and critical materials required to meet the defense, industrial, and essential civilian needs of the United States.

Authorizing Much-Needed Investments in Projects and Programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Delaware and Across the Country