Sussex County Council Denies Revision to Land Use Map

The Sussex County Council paid tribute to the Laurel High School Football team which won the DIAA Class 1-A championships last fall. They beat St Elizabeth in the championship game 28 to 13.

In Old Business the Council denied a revision to the Land Use map with a 3 to 2 vote. The owners of five properties – about 247 acres – along the northeast side of Route 1 east of the intersection of Cave Neck Road requested the change from a low-density area to a growth area over a year ago. Last January the County Council deferred action after a public hearing that was held December 14, 2021. Council members Mark Schaeffer and Cindy Green voted to approve, however Council President Mike Vincent, Vice President John Rieley and Councilman Doug Hudson voted no. Vincent, who is the only council member who was in office when the Comprehensive Plan was written, told the council that the land designation change was proposed by then-councilman IG Burton “who was concerned about protecting the Great Marsh and preserve the Route 1 corridor from Nassau to Milton.” Vincent also said that changing the designation to Coastal, which is a development area, would definitely bring more development.

Airport Manager Bob Bryant brought 8 names to the Council to be reappointed to the Airport Advisory Committee. The Committee has 12 members in total – the other four are County Administrator Todd Lawson, Councilman Doug Hudson, County Engineer Mark Parker and Economic Development Director Bill Pfaff. Garrett Dernoga, Rick Garner, Ray Hopkins, Larry Kelley, Jeffrey Reed, Ezra Rickards, Mark Ryan, Scott Thomas were reappointed to the committee by the Council.

There were two public hearings during the morning session – both annexations to the Sussex County Unified Sanitary Sewer District – one in the West Rehoboth area and one in the Chapel Branch area. Both were approved by the Council by 5-0 votes. There was no public comment during either hearing.

The Council also approved the expansion of the Sanitary Sewer District boundary – Oak Orchard area to include the Warwick Park area – along with Gull Point and Warwick Cove.

There were six public hearings during the afternoon session –

Conditional Use No. 2328 filed on behalf of Sunrise Solar – Approved 5 to 0

Conditional Use No. 2329 filed on behalf of Thomas Drgon Trustee – Deferred

Conditional Use No. 2331 filed on behalf of Sweet Meadows Riding Academy – Approved 5 to 0

Conditional Use No. 2335 filed on behalf of Joseph Kraft – Approved 5 to 0

Conditional Use No. 2339 filed on behalf of Ron Sutton & Change of Zone No. 1969 filed on behalf of Ron Sutton were heard together – and both deferred

The Sussex County Council will not meet next week. The next scheduled meeting is set for January 24th in the County Administration office on the Circle in Georgetown.