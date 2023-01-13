Arrest Made in March Shooting on Flamingo Drive in Salisbury

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s department has made an arrest in a shooting last March on Flamingo Drive in Salisbury. Investigation identified 20 year old Rusaan Holland as the suspect. On December 30 the Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team executed a search warrant for unrelated crimes and arrested Holland on drug and weapons charges and while in custody Holland admitted to the March 11th shooting.

CID completed an application for charges and the District Court Commissioner issued an arrest warrant for Holland for Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, and Loaded Handgun on Person. On January 5th, the arrest warrant was served on Holland who was being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center for the previous arrest. He is being held without bond.

The 40 year old victim sustained life altering injuries.