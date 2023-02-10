DNREC Awards Indian River Marina Restaurant Contract

Indian River Marina, Delaware’s largest, is a destination for boaters seeking direct access to the rich Atlantic Ocean and inland bays fishing grounds. The marina has boat slips with a floating dock system and spots for indoor dry boat storage. A monitored public boat ramp with shuttle service to parking is available in the summer. It also serves as a waterfront event space with beautiful sunset views, offers full-service bait and tackle along with fish cleaning and an on-site fresh seafood market.

DNREC has awarded a contract to operate the restaurant at the Indian River Marina to Big Fish Restaurant Group. The previous 10-year contract will expire at the end of this month. DNREC officials received two responsive proposals. The new contract is for a 10-year term and the existing restaurant space at the marina will be utilized.

Additional information from the DNREC Release:

The new contract stipulates that Big Fish Restaurant Group will operate the marina restaurant “with full waterfront menu fare, including but not limited to, fully prepared seafood dishes (excluding off premise raw seafood sales), entrees, appetizers, desserts, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and any other refreshments necessary to carry on the business for the public.” Big Fish will also provide breakfast and delivery service to the Indian River Marina and to the park’s North Inlet Campground.

The Indian River Marina restaurant RFP was rated using seven criteria categories, with 80% of the total score including quality and diversity of the menu; past performance; the vendor’s action plan; vendor’s financial stability; creativity in planning; and designing and delivering a successful establishment, and revenue paid to the state equating for 20% of the total score.

Big Fish will utilize DNREC’s existing restaurant space at the marina, a 1,400-square-foot building with an outside usable deck and pergola area of approximately 1,100 square feet plus a grass area extended from the deck.

For more information about the Indian River Marina restaurant RFP, go to https://mmp.delaware.gov/Contracts/ and search for Contract NAT22011.