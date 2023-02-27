Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police need your help to locate 54 year old Terrance Branch of Ellendale. He is wanted in connection with the stabbing of two victims and assaulting a third during a fight in the Ellendale area on February 15th. Branch is black, 5′ 8” and 200 pounds with brown eyes. He is bald. Branch has an active warrant for Assault Second Degree (Felony)- 2 counts, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony), and Assault Third.

If you know where Branch is – contact Cpl Schwartz at Troop 7 – 302-703-3292 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.