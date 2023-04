Rendering of New MSP Berlin Barrack / Image courtesy State of Maryland

Ground was broken Friday for the new Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack in Worcester County. The new $26.8-million barrack will replace the existing building, which was built in 1976 and modernize the facility – including new technology and updated equipment, a new laboratory, which will become the Forensic Sciences Division-Berlin, and an additional 4400 square-foot garage.

Construction is expected to be completed in July of 2024.