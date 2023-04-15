Talk of Delmarva Radio Flea Market 4/15/23

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– Pressed wood closet – 7ft by 2.5ft by 2ft – $100

– Vintage TI 99/4a computer with games – $100 obo

Daniel – 405-583-4826

– 5ft by 8ft Bri-Mar dump trailer – $4400

Pat – 703-929-0530

– Easy Breeze white windows, still in box – $1000 for all 12

(7 – 83in by 52in 3 – 85in by 38in 2 – 83in by 66in)

Tom – 410-390-1900

– 2017 Ram 1500 muffler – FITS 2013-2018 – $75

Bob – 302-542-4804

– FOUND: Piece of equipment from trailer – call and describe

Eric 302-628-9239

– LOOKING FOR: Small john boat, 10 to 15 feet, with a trailer and small motor

Jay 302-519-1635

– LOOKING FOR: A nice used car for a 16 year old girl

Bill 302-604-3778

– 2005 22ft Odyssey pontoon boat with 60hp 4 stroke motor – $6500