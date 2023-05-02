Image courtesy DSP

A Cheswold man has been arrested after a three-month long investigation into drug dealing. Members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force went into a home on Blanton Drive in Cheswold with a search warrant. Troopers contacted 39 year old Jesse Hart who was arrested without incident. A search of the home turned up 2,392 wax paper baggies of suspected heroin and over $850 in suspected drug proceeds.

Hart was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hart was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $35,000 cash bond.