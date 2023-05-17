Two Teens Charged in Thefts of Wicomico County Public Schools Vehicles

Two boys–ages 16 and 17– have been arrested and charged following an investigation stemming from thefts of Wicomico County Public Schools transportation vehicles that occurred on Jersey Road in Salisbury at the end of December. The theft of a Wicomico County Public Schools school bus occurred on December 28th, 2022, and two Wicomico County Public Schools transportation vans were then stolen on December 29th. The stolen school bus and one of the stolen transportation vans were found in Hurlock, MD. The transportation van had been wrecked and determined to be a total loss. The second transportation van was located just down the road from the transportation facility. The estimated cost to repair the vehicles–to include the assessed value of the totaled van–is over $29,000. A third person who was involved in the thefts has not been identified yet. If anyone has any additional information regarding the investigation, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898.