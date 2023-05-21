Philadelphia Man Arrested after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop on Dairy Farm Road west of Lewes Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Philadelphia man on drug charges. Delaware State Police spotted a Subaru crossing the double yellow line and when they made contact with the driver, 45 year old John Romano, smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Romano produced a large amount of cannabis oil, but the trooper also saw in the passenger compartment numerous large vacuum-sealed clear plastic bags containing marijuana much greater than the personal use quantity. Romano was arrested and a search of his vehicle turned up 175 grams of marijuana, over 6 grams of hash oil, 23 grams of cannabis oil, 13 grams of cannabis edibles and 7 grams of cocaine.

Romano was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Romano was released on an $3500 unsecured bond.