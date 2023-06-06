Image courtesy DSP

After executing a search warrant at a Bridgeville home, the Sussex County Drug Unit arrested 29 year old Tijere Baldwin of Bridgeville. The investigation into Baldwin’s suspected dealing of narcotics began several months ago. At 6am Tuesday morning police went into Baldwin’s Mill Park Drive home with a search warrant, arrested Baldwin and found four children inside – they were later turned over to a family member.

Detectives searched the property and discovered the following:

Approximately 48.45 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 104 wax baggies containing approximately 0.728 grams of suspected heroin

Approximately 3.19 grams of powdered MDMA

Over $2,400 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Numerous items of drug paraphernalia

Baldwin was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 4 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts

Baldwin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $73,500 secured bond.