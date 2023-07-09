Delaware State Fair Increasing Security

The Delaware State Fair is preparing for over 300,000 visitors later this month when the State Fair opens in Harrington on July 20th. Fair officials are working with local and state law enforcement to develop increased security – increased security cameras, fixed security bollards, increased police staffing and walk through metal detectors that will be placed at all gates. Weapons are prohibited regardless of a patron’s ‘license to carry’ status. The Delaware State Fair is July 20th through July 29th.

Additional information from the Delaware State Fair:

If patrons have any prohibited items in their possession at the time of screening, they can either return the item(s) to their vehicle or surrender them at the gate for disposal by the Fair. Surrendered items will not be returned to you.

The Fair will be utilizing the most technologically advanced weapons detection system known as “OpenGate by CEIA.” As such, initial screening will not require separation from outerwear garments, wallets, purses, backpacks, bags, strollers nor the removal of the contents of any pockets.

Should a walk-through metal detector or any security official identify the need for further screening, the Fair reserves the right to conduct additional screening of the fair-goer and their bags as a condition of gaining entry or maintaining admitted status on the fairgrounds. Refusal to comply may be grounds to prohibit admission. Guest will not be permitted to enter the fairgrounds if they are visibly intoxicated.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

1. WEAPONS

Weapons of any kind or objects that appear to be weapons are prohibited and may not be brought onto the fairgrounds. Regardless of whether you are licensed to carry or not, all concealed or open carry forms of firearms whether registered or unregistered, machine guns, rifles including semi-automatics, shotguns, antique firearms, black powder rifles, black powder shotguns, or any muzzle-loading firearms, and/or other weapons including but not limited to any variety of knife (see exception below), switchblade, electronic dart gun, electronic stun gun, cane sword, club, billy, blackjack, bludgeon, plastic knuckles, metal knuckles, chukka sick, sandclub, sap, wrist-brace type slingshot or slingshot, shuriken or “Kung Fu star”, razor, imitation pistol, or any other dangerous or deadly instrument or weapon (or an imitation thereof that could be reasonably mistaken for a deadly instrument or weapon) are prohibited within the gates of the fairgrounds.

We take the safety of our guests, exhibitors, employees and volunteers very serious and know that this is an important issue for many guests of the Fair, and that the Fair’s decision may disappoint potential fairgoers who regularly and responsibly practice conceal carry. However, the Fair strongly believes that not permitting any weapons best ensures the safety and comfort of all Fair attendees.

EXCEPTIONS:

A. SMALL POCKETKNIVES: Non-locking folding pocketknife or jackknife with a blade no longer than two and one-half inches. Anyone seeking to enter the fairgrounds with a pocketknife or jackknife that meets the dimensions described above, must display the knife in a folded condition to the security officer staffing the screening devices before proceeding through the first weapons detector; and

B. OFF-DUTY LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS: Off-duty law enforcement officers currently employed by any of the following law enforcement agencies: (1) the Delaware State Police; or (2) New Castle County Police Department; or (3) any Delaware municipal police force; or (4) DNREC officers (Fish and Wildlife, Natural Resource, Parks & Recreation & Environmental Protection); or (5) Probation & Parole (sworn officers); and (6) agents of the State Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement; or (7) Delaware State Fire Marshals; or (8) Federal FBI, US Marshal or Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agents will be allowed to carry a concealed firearm provided that they show their badge and law enforcement ID to the security officer staffing the screening devices before proceeding through the first weapons detector.

This exception does not include: (a) current or former members of the military; or (2) former law enforcement officials; or (3) law enforcement officials from any jurisdiction outside the State of Delaware.

2. OTHER PROHIBITED ITEMS

Illegal drugs, substances and related paraphernalia; and

Alcohol of any kind except for alcohol lawfully possessed and consumed in the campground areas and alcohol purchased and consumed within the concert venue and the Roost; and

Pets (except service animals permitted under the Americans with Disabilities Act – ADA); and

Skateboards, hoverboards, roller skates, bicycles, inline skates, foot-powered or electric scooters; and

Bull horns, air horns, megaphones or similar noise makers or voice amplification devices; and

Drones, UAVs, UASs or any type of remote-controlled craft, car or truck; and

Fireworks, sparklers or explosives; and

Laser pointers; and

Offensive messages on clothing; and

Flags, signs, apparel or any objects bearing the image of the confederate flag; and

Gang-related clothes, colors, signs and jewelry; and

Any form of apparel including face masks meant to conceal the wearer’s identity.

Those entering the fairgrounds will have the opportunity to discard any prohibited items at the security screening area or return the item(s) to their vehicle before entry. Prohibited items turned over to security at the time of entry will be considered confiscated and will not be returned.

The Delaware State Fair staff encourages folks to download the new mobile app to help plan their day before arriving to the fair or they can visit www.delawarestatefair.com to review all scheduled activities or read through the FAQ section of the website. The fair takes place July 20-29, 2023 with opening day beginning at noon.