Image courtesy Highland Canine Connect & Dewey Beach PD

Coming soon to the Dewey Beach Police Department – K9 Jasper! Dewey Beach Police were awarded a private grant for K9 Jasper. He is a fully trained narcotics detection/article search and trailing K9.

Dewey Beach PD was chosen for the donation of K9 Jasper through Highland Canine Connect.

Dewey Beach Police will unveil more about K9 Jasper at Friday’s town Commission meeting.