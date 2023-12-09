Long Neck Village House Fire Under Investigation
December 9, 2023/
Firefighters from Indian River were called early Friday morning for a fire in the Long Neck Village development. Crews arriving at the scene just after 3am found fire and smoke showing from all the eaves of the home on Lighthouse Lane. Firefighters determined there was no one at home at the time of the fire, however a pet dog died inside the house. Additional fire companies were called to assist or provide backup.
The state Fire Marshal is investigating.