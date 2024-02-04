Princess Anne Area Home Damaged by Fire

Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

Firefighters from the Mt Vernon Volunteer Fire Department were called to a home on Polks Road around 5 Saturday evening for a structure fire. Crews arriving at the scene found fire in a single story home. Investigators with the Maryland Fire Marshal’s office say the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical failure in the crawl space under the home. No one was at home when the fire began and the occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damage is estimated at $130,000.