Worcester County 2024 Teacher of the Year

2024 Worcester County Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Worcester County Public Schools have named Gabrielle Remington of Stephen Decatur Middle School as the 2024 Worcester County Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during the 37th annual Teacher of the Year celebration which honors all 14 school-level teacher of the year.

Remington is a middle school reading specialist and has been with Stephen Decatur Middle School for nine years.

Remington was one of four finalists announced during the program, who were in the running for the prestigious title. The other outstanding finalists were Caitlin Evans of Worcester Technical High School, Amanda Krantz of Pocomoke High School, and Carrie Moore of Snow Hill Middle School.

Remington was selected by a panel of judges representing experts in the field of education, community leaders, and the current reigning 2023 Worcester County Teacher of the Year. All candidates were judged based on a rigorous set of criteria in alignment with both the state- and national-level Teacher of the Year programs, which include instructional abilities, collaboration, building connections with our community, leadership and innovation both in and out of the classroom, and the ability to articulate their education beliefs and advocate for how to better this field.