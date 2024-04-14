Salisbury Home Damaged by Fire; Family Dog Rescued

Image courtesy Salisbury Fire Department

Salisbury firefighters were called to Gloucester Court in Salisbury around 1 o’clock on Saturday afternoon. They found fire showing from a three-story home. The fire was discovered by a neighbor and Maryland State Fire Marshal officials say the blaze began on a rear porch and that there was a smoke alarm present – and activated.

Firefighters searched the home and found a dog inside. The dog was removed and revived and then taken to a vet for care. Saturday’s wind made the fire difficult to battle and a second and third alarm was struck. Firefighters from Sussex, Somerset and Wicomico Counties helped Salisbury crews battle the blaze which is currently under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.