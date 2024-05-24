Key Bridge Cleanup Continues – 1 Span Left

Remaining truss – follow the arrow – that needs to be removed. Dali to the far left.

Dali’s current location from Key Bridge collapse site

Salvors continue to clear wreckage from the riverbed at the Key Bridge collapse site in an effort to restore the Federal Channel to its original 700-foot width and 50-foot depth – this work is now expected to be completed between June 8th and 10th. The Federal Channel has been partially reopened to port operations. There is one truss remaining – but only about one-third is visible above the waterline. The rest stretches down to the riverbed and is buried in the mud line. When the span is dug out, it will be precision cut into three sections to be lifted from the channel.