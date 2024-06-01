Early Morning Fire Destroys Long Neck Home

Big Oak Lane fire, Long Neck / Image courtesy IRVFC

Firefighters from Indian River, Millsboro and Lewes were called for a house fire in Big Oak Lane in Long Neck just after 3 Saturday morning. Reported to be on a back deck, fire crews found the home fully involved in fire with flames through the roof. One firefighter was taken to a nearby medical center for observation. Fire crews were on the scene for over three hours.

The occupant of the home was outside when firefighters arrived.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Click Here for more information and photos