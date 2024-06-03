Henderson Road, Marydel / Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Marydel firefighters were called to a structure fire Sunday just before noon on Henderson Road. Fire crews found a fire on the rear deck that extended into the attic space of the home. Officials say the family escaped safely and called 911. Officials say there was a smoke alarm present and activated.

Maryland State Fire Marshal officials say the fire was accidental and caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. Damage is estimated at $125,000. The occupants are being assisted by family members.