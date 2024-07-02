Dover Man Charged after Laundry Burglary

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested after a burglary Monday morning at the Laundry Lagoon on South Dupont Highway in Dover. During their investigation, Dover Police found that around 1am a suspect entered an unsecured door at the business and damaged a vending machine and stole merchandise before leaving. Police identified 32 year old Tyler Keenan as the suspect – he was arrested at a nearby business.

Keenan is charged with the following offenses:

Burglary Third Degree

Theft Under $1,500

Criminal Mischief $1,000 – $5,000

Keenan was released on an own recognizance bond.