Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/07/24

Saturday saw small craft advisories up and no boats left the docks at Lewes or Indian River Inlet.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was spot and croaker caught on bloodworms, Gulp! or FishBites. A few small flounder were taken on minnows or Gulp! fished close to the pilings on jigs.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us not much has changed since Friday. Blues were still caught during incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm. Flounder have been taken from the Inlet on minnows or Gulp! worked in the rocks. At night, striped bass are caught from the North Jetty on live eels or from the South side on drifted sand fleas.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they did see a few flounder that were caught from boats out of Indian River Inlet. Live minnows or Gulp! were the prime baits.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.