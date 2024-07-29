The Rehoboth Beach Patrol Needs Your Help!

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol is proud to announce sponsorship opportunities for the 2024 RBP USLA National Lifeguard Championship Team. The 2024 United States Lifesaving Association National Lifeguard Championships are being held in South Padre Island, Texas from August 6 to 9. The Rehoboth Beach Patrol will be sending 13 guards to represent the City of Rehoboth Beach. Your generous sponsorship will help offset the expenses of sending this team to the 2024 USLA National Lifeguard Championships.

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol competes at the USLA National Lifeguard Championships with the Sussex County Lifesaving Association. The SCLA is made up of state, municipal, and private beach communities along the Delaware coast. The SCLA placed 2nd in 2021 (South Padre Island, Texas), 3rd in 2022 (Hermosa Beach, California) and 2nd in 2023 (Virginia Beach, Virginia) at those USLA National Lifeguard Championships.

Please use this GoFundMe to contribute.

Photos courtesy RBP