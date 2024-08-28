Governor Moore Announces Maryland Cannabis Administration Director Will Tilburg to Step Down in December

Maryland Cannabis Administration Director Will Tilburg will step down from the agency on December 4th. After spearheading the nation’s most successful transition to an adult-use cannabis industry, Tilburg is resigning as director to pursue other career opportunities. Governor Wes Moore refers to Will Tilburg is an “exceptional leader, devoted public servant, and one of our country’s most respected voices in the cannabis industry.” Governor Moore is grateful to Will for his more than six years of dedicated service to Maryland and for making the state a national model to show how other states can transition into an adult-use cannabis market in an efficient and equitable way. Last year, Gov. Moore appointed Tilburg as the inaugural director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, which was established by the Cannabis Reform Act of 2023. He served as executive director of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission from 2019-2023. During his tenure, Tilburg oversaw Maryland’s highly successful transition from a medical cannabis market to an adult-use cannabis market.

Additional Information from the Office of Governor Wes Moore & Statement from Will Tilburg:

“I would like to thank Gov. Moore and the Moore-Miller Administration for the opportunity to serve the state in this role and for their hard work and unwavering commitment to establishing a safe, accessible, and equitable cannabis industry in Maryland.” said Maryland Cannabis Administration Director Will Tilburg. “After five years of helping to build the cannabis industry in Maryland, this was an incredibly difficult decision for me to make. The foundation of the agency and industry are strong and thanks to the dedicated public servants of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, our passionate stakeholders, and committed legislators, I know that the best is yet to come for Maryland’s cannabis industry.”

Tilburg will remain in his position while a search for his successor is conducted by the Governor’s Appointments Office. Information on the search process for the Maryland Cannabis Administration director position is available here.