Crash South of Laurel Friday Night Sends 6 to Area Hospitals

Delaware State Police were called for a vehicle crash in the area of Route 13 and Salt Barn Road south of Laurel around 8:30 Friday night. Police say a Camry was westbound on Salt Barn Road approaching Route 13 and a Equinox was southbound on Route 13. The Camry crossed the northbound lanes of Route 13 and continued into the southbound lanes and struck the left side of the Equinox. Both drivers and two passengers in each vehicle were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camry – an 18 year old woman from Laurel, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.