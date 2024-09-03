Trump Boaters Rally at Rusty Rudder!

“It was a phenomenal event, with well over 250 patriots who waved flags, danced to music and just enjoyed the beautiful day,” says Matthew T. Degli Obizzi, one of the participants in this past Saturday’s Trump boat rally at the Rudder dock.

He estimated they had more than 75 boats participating.

“It’s the last big weekend of the summer and we want to thank everyone for attending this rally for a guy who is just trying to keep America great,” he added.

Photos courtesy David Koster, Portraits In The Sand