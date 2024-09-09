UPDATED: Delaware Primary Election – Tuesday, Sept 10

Delaware’s State Primary election is Tuesday, September 10. Early voting ended Sunday. The Primary Election is for registered Democrat or Republican voters only and only for statewide and county elections and the polls are open from 7am till 8pm.

However, if you went through Automatic Voter Registration at the DMV – you have NO party affiliation – and may choose a political party through the day of the first primary election following your automatic voter registration at the DMV in order to vote in that primary.

UPDATED – FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF ELECTIONS ABOUT AVR:

This system is working as envisioned, and the Department has processed automatic voter registration records quickly and efficiently. Voters who are automatically registered at DMV (AVR Voters) may choose a political party through the day of the FIRST Primary Election following their automatic voter registration at DMV in order to vote in that Primary Election. Only voters registered as “No Party – AVR” may change their party on Primary Election Day in order to vote in the State Primary Election. For information on the automatic voter registration process, please visit https://de.gov/AVR. Last week, the Department identified a clerical (i.e., human) error in the processing of a total of 764 voter records statewide. 328 of the 764 affected voters are registered in New Castle County, with 87 affected voters registered in the City of Wilmington. The Department immediately resolved the issue by updating the pollbooks at every early voting site and polling place Statewide to show that all of these voters are eligible to vote in the State Primary Election. Additionally, immediately after the issue was identified, all early voting locations statewide also were provided lists of the impacted voters. Both of these steps have been taken to ensure that these voters will be processed just like any other eligible voter without any further necessary research or eligibility verification due to party affiliation. No voter has been turned away due to this issue, and any voter impacted has been provided the opportunity to vote. Voters are encouraged to refer to the voter information postcard sent by the Department to every registered voter at the beginning of August, which shows their political party affiliation. Voters registered via AVR are encouraged to check the AVR mailer they received shortly after their registration. Voters may check their own voter registration and voting record on the State’s online portal, https://ivote.de.gov. Voters with questions about their eligibility to vote in the 2024 State Primary Election may call or email their county elections office for more information:

New Castle County Office: 302-577-3464; votencc@delaware.gov (mailto:votencc@delaware.gov)

Kent County Office: 302-739-4498; votekc@delaware.gov (mailto:votekc@delaware.gov)

Sussex County Office: 302-856-367; votesc@delaware.gov (mailto:votesc@delaware.gov)

As of 9am Monday, September 9, nearly 39% of registered voters in Delaware have already voted by either absentee or early ballot – a total of 30,363. Voter turnout for the 2020 Delaware Primary Election was just over 32% and just over 16% for the 2022 Delaware Primary Election.

As of the start of September, there are 782,495 registered voters in Delaware and 22 Political Parties that are recognized by the State. However in Tuesday’s Primary election – the only voters taking part will be registered Democrats and Republicans. And possibly the over 33,000 who have been through the Automatic Voter Registration at the DMV.

Voter Participation for Primary – As of 9am, Mon, Sept. 9

EARLY VOTING – 18,510

ABSENTEE – 11,853

TOTAL – 30,363

Click here to find your SAMPLE BALLOT

Click here to find WHERE YOU VOTE

For other Election information – Go to the Delaware Department of Election website

Make your voice count! If you haven’t voted by Absentee or Early voting – the polls are open Tuesday from 7am to 8pm.