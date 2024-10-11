Milford City Manager Announces Retirement

Milford City Manager Mark Whitfield has announced that he will retire on May 1st of 2025. Whitfield’s contract expires on April 30th. He has served as the town manager since 2020 – before that serving as the Milford Director of Public Works from 2016 to 2019 and interim City Manger from January 2020 to April 2020 when he became the City Manager.

Prior to coming to Milford, he retired as public works director for State College, PA after 35 years of service.

Earlier this year, Whitfield was recognized by the Delaware League of Local Governments as the State of Delaware City Manager of the Year.

The Milford City Council will discuss the recruitment process for a new city manager later this month.