Maryland Department of Health Issues Consumer Advisory for Enoki Mushrooms

The Maryland Department of Health is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Enoki King Mushroom Farm of Ventura, CA, because of potential contamination with Listeria bacteria. Samples collected and tested by the Maryland Department of Health in early October were positive for the Listeria bacteria. The Department is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other states to investigate the source of the contamination.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Health:

The recalled enoki mushrooms come in a 5.3-ounce (150g) clear plastic package with a blue label, with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English and French, and lot code 4877 on the front and UPC code 860011505600 on the back. The photograph below shows the information contained on the front and back labels:

Listeriosis is a life-threatening invasive infection caused by eating Listeria–contaminated food. The disease primarily affects pregnant individuals and their newborns, older adults, and persons with immune systems weakened by cancer, cancer treatments, or other serious conditions (like diabetes, kidney failure, liver disease, and HIV/AIDS). A person with listeriosis generally has fever and muscle aches and can have a bloodstream infection or meningitis. Although people can sometimes develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food, symptoms usually start within several days, often with diarrhea. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Anyone suspecting listeriosis should contact their health care provider. Listeria is bacteria that can be found in dust, soil, water, sewage and in the environment, where produce can become contaminated.

If you have purchased one or more of the recalled products, throw them away. If you consumed one or more of these products, watch for symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, nausea, or fever. If symptoms occur, contact your health care provider.

In addition, the Maryland Department of Health and U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following for all other enoki mushrooms:

Thoroughly cook enoki mushrooms before serving or consuming them.

Do not serve or consume raw enoki mushrooms.

Keep raw enoki mushrooms separate from foods that won’t be cooked.

Do not use raw enoki mushrooms as garnish.

Do not add raw enoki mushrooms on top of soup dishes right before serving. The enoki mushrooms will not get hot enough to kill Listeria.

Wash hands after handling raw enoki mushrooms.