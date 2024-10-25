Accidental Fire Damages Home Under Renovation in Westover

Princess Anne firefighters were called to a home on Revells Neck Road in Westover for a structure fire just after 2pm on Friday. Firefighters found a two-story home under renovation – with no smoke alarms present.

Investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office found the fire was accidental and that it began on the front porch where a gas-powered pressure washer was placed too close to nearby combustibles.

Damage is estimated at $430,000.