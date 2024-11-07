Skunk Tests Positive for Rabies in Wicomico County

Today, a skunk tested positive for rabies in the area of State Street in Sharptown. The Wicomico County Health Department is advising all residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.

Additional Information from the Wicomico County Health Department:

Rabies is a preventable viral disease that exists in the saliva of mammals and is transmitted from animal to animal or from animal to human by biting and/or scratching. The virus can also be spread by licking, when infected saliva makes contact with open cuts or wounds, and with the mouth, eyes, and nose. If left untreated in humans and animals, rabies is fatal.

Please keep the following tips in mind to protect your family and your pets:

Keep pets confined

Avoid all contact with wild or stray animals

Teach children to leave unfamiliar animals alone

Vaccinate pets-Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets, 4 months of age and older have a current rabies vaccination.

Avoid feeding or watering pets outside

Secure outside garbage lids

To report human or animal contact, such as bites or scratches, call the Wicomico County Health Department at (410) 546-4446. For more information on rabies or rabies vaccination clinics, visit our website at www.wicomichealth.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram (WicomicoHealth), or Twitter (@WicomicoHealth).