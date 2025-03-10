Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Discuss Proposed Parking Season Expansion

Rehoboth Beach Commissioners discussed a proposed expanding of the parking meter and permit season during a workshop meeting Monday. Other parking recommendations were also discussed. Most of the discussion centered around parking issues with the Sea Witch Festival, which if the expanded season is approved would be included.

The Commission also heard from Chamber President Carol Everhart about a survey that was taken during a Chamber of Commerce Downtown Task Force Meeting at the Convention Center last month.

Mayor Stan Mills stressed during the meeting that they are not contemplating an changes for the upcoming summer in regards to expanding the parking season – that would begin if approved – in 2026.

Monday’s meeting was just discussion, but the topic will be revisited at a future meeting.

Image courtesy CityofRehoboth.com