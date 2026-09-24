Law Enforcement Investigates Bomb Threats Targeting Wicomico County Public Schools

September 24, 2026/Joe Ciccanti

Wicomico County Public Schools says law enforcement checked all schools overnight following a bomb threat Wednesday night targeting elementary schools in the area. The district says deputies and officers conducted safety checks, patrols and walk-throughs at every school, and found nothing of concern. The school day began on time Thursday, with enhanced security measures continuing throughout the day. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says the threat was not considered credible, but investigators are working to identify whoever made the threatening call. The sheriff’s office says Fruitland Police received the call around 6:13 Wednesday evening. The caller threatened to bomb elementary schools after saying they had been unable to speak with a person identified as Captain Holland. Authorities say this was the second bomb threat received by Fruitland Police within two days. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fruitland Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office or Wicomico County Crime Solvers.
 
Additional Information from Wicomico County Public Schools:
Below is the message that was sent to parents and staff today regarding the latest bomb threat involving Wicomico County Public Schools. Also included is a link to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office press release, which provides additional information about the threat and the ongoing investigation.
 
Wicomico County Public Schools Message to Parents and Staff (Sept. 24th)
 
Good afternoon, families and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools. We’d like to update everyone about the overnight safety checks of all WCPS schools in response to a bomb threat call Wednesday night about “all elementary schools within the area.”
Starting around the time you received the school safety message last night and concluding prior to the start of school this morning, all of our schools were checked by our law enforcement partners from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies. Deputies and officers conducted safety checks, patrols and walk-throughs at every school, and nothing of concern was found.
These safety measures were taken on the advice of law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution because of the serious nature of the threat. The Sheriff’s Office has informed us that the threat was not credible. However, we will always treat such threats as potentially real and respond accordingly. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we are committed to taking every precaution necessary to make sure our schools are safe.
The school day started on time today, and enhanced security measures continued throughout the day. Please know that school buildings and grounds are monitored and secured 24 hours a day through various security measures.
We appreciate the patience and understanding of families and staff as this concerning matter was handled.  We thank our law enforcement partners from local, state and federal agencies for their rapid and thorough support of the Safe Schools team of Wicomico County Public Schools.
This disruption to our school system and our community is not acceptable. We will do everything we can to support and follow the guidance of law enforcement agencies as they continue to investigate the origin of this week’s threat calls. Additional information is available in this news release from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding these threatening calls or the identity of anyone responsible is encouraged to contact the Fruitland Police Department 410-548-2804, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers 410-548-1776.
 
Additional Information from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office–Field Operations Bureau:

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Bomb Threats Targeting Wicomico County Elementary Schools

Wicomico County, Maryland — September 24, 2026 — The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Fruitland Police Department and Wicomico County Public Schools, is investigating a second bomb threat directed at elementary schools in the Wicomico County area.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026, at approximately 6:13 p.m., the Fruitland Police Department received a bomb threat telephone call on its non-emergency telephone line. The call originated from telephone number 650-516-6674.

During the call, an unidentified caller referenced a previous attempt to speak with “Captain Holland” and stated that, because they were unable to speak with the captain during the initial incident, they would “bomb all elementary schools within the area.”

This is the second bomb threat received by the Fruitland Police Department within a two-day period involving a telephone number associated with the investigation. The previous pair of calls referenced “Fruitland Elementary School.” These types of incidents are being reported around the country and are not isolated to Wicomico County.

As a precautionary measure, law enforcement personnel are conducting increased patrol checks of Wicomico County Public Schools and coordinating with school officials to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty, and staff. School buildings and grounds are monitored and secured 24 hours a day through various security measures.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Fruitland Police Department take all threats involving schools seriously. Although no specific elementary school was identified in the September 23rd threat, law enforcement agencies are taking appropriate precautionary measures while the investigation continues.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Fruitland Police Department and Wicomico County Public Schools, remains committed to protecting the safety and security of students, faculty, and staff throughout Wicomico County. Although these threats are not deemed credible, to alleviate the concerns of students, staff and families, the Sheriff’s Office and its deputies — including School Resource deputies, in collaboration with Safe Schools of Wicomico County Public Schools, are conducting extra patrols and taking additional safety
measures as a precaution.

Investigators are actively working to identify the individual or individuals responsible for making these threatening calls. An exigent emergency disclosure request has been submitted to the applicable Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider seeking available subscriber information and non-content records associated with the telephone number used in the September 23rd threat. Requested information includes account creation information, associated email addresses and telephone numbers, recovery information, sign-in Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and corresponding timestamps, as well as IP address information and corresponding timestamps associated with the creation or transmission of the identified content.

As part of the investigation, investigators reviewed the subscriber information obtained from the service provider in consultation with an FBI agent. Investigators determined that the subscriber information provided to Google during the registration of the telephone number appears to be fictitious. Investigators also determined that the telephone
number used during the September 23rd incident was different from the number associated with the previous bomb threat.

Further investigative review identified that the suspect’s Internet traffic was routed through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) server that is currently associated with an IP address in the Netherlands. An FBI agent is working to initiate an appropriate INLET request to obtain additional information concerning the VPN connection. Investigators have been advised that obtaining information through this process may be time-consuming.

Depending upon the results of the INLET request, investigators may be able to identify additional information associated with the VPN connection, including a potential originating IP address. Investigators recognize that the connection may have been further routed through another VPN or service provider in a different country, which could significantly limit the ability of law enforcement to obtain additional identifying information.

Anyone with information regarding these threatening telephone calls or information that may assist investigators in
identifying the person or persons responsible is asked to contact:

Fruitland Police Department: 410-548-2804
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office: 410-548-4891
Wicomico County Crime Solvers: 410-548-1776

Members of the public are reminded to report any suspicious activity or information related to these threats to law
enforcement immediately.

 
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