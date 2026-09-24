Law Enforcement Investigates Bomb Threats Targeting Wicomico County Public Schools

Wicomico County Public Schools says law enforcement checked all schools overnight following a bomb threat Wednesday night targeting elementary schools in the area. The district says deputies and officers conducted safety checks, patrols and walk-throughs at every school, and found nothing of concern. The school day began on time Thursday, with enhanced security measures continuing throughout the day. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says the threat was not considered credible, but investigators are working to identify whoever made the threatening call. The sheriff’s office says Fruitland Police received the call around 6:13 Wednesday evening. The caller threatened to bomb elementary schools after saying they had been unable to speak with a person identified as Captain Holland. Authorities say this was the second bomb threat received by Fruitland Police within two days. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fruitland Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office or Wicomico County Crime Solvers.

Additional Information from Wicomico County Public Schools:

Below is the message that was sent to parents and staff today regarding the latest bomb threat involving Wicomico County Public Schools. Also included is a link to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office press release, which provides additional information about the threat and the ongoing investigation. Wicomico County Public Schools Message to Parents and Staff (Sept. 24th) Good afternoon, families and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools. We’d like to update everyone about the overnight safety checks of all WCPS schools in response to a bomb threat call Wednesday night about “all elementary schools within the area.” Starting around the time you received the school safety message last night and concluding prior to the start of school this morning, all of our schools were checked by our law enforcement partners from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies. Deputies and officers conducted safety checks, patrols and walk-throughs at every school, and nothing of concern was found. These safety measures were taken on the advice of law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution because of the serious nature of the threat. The Sheriff’s Office has informed us that the threat was not credible. However, we will always treat such threats as potentially real and respond accordingly. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we are committed to taking every precaution necessary to make sure our schools are safe. The school day started on time today, and enhanced security measures continued throughout the day. Please know that school buildings and grounds are monitored and secured 24 hours a day through various security measures. We appreciate the patience and understanding of families and staff as this concerning matter was handled. We thank our law enforcement partners from local, state and federal agencies for their rapid and thorough support of the Safe Schools team of Wicomico County Public Schools. This disruption to our school system and our community is not acceptable. We will do everything we can to support and follow the guidance of law enforcement agencies as they continue to investigate the origin of this week’s threat calls. Additional information is available in this news release from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information regarding these threatening calls or the identity of anyone responsible is encouraged to contact the Fruitland Police Department 410-548-2804 , the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers 410-548-1776

Additional Information from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office–Field Operations Bureau: