Law Enforcement Investigates Bomb Threats Targeting Wicomico County Public Schools
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Bomb Threats Targeting Wicomico County Elementary Schools
Wicomico County, Maryland — September 24, 2026 — The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Fruitland Police Department and Wicomico County Public Schools, is investigating a second bomb threat directed at elementary schools in the Wicomico County area.
On Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026, at approximately 6:13 p.m., the Fruitland Police Department received a bomb threat telephone call on its non-emergency telephone line. The call originated from telephone number 650-516-6674.
During the call, an unidentified caller referenced a previous attempt to speak with “Captain Holland” and stated that, because they were unable to speak with the captain during the initial incident, they would “bomb all elementary schools within the area.”
This is the second bomb threat received by the Fruitland Police Department within a two-day period involving a telephone number associated with the investigation. The previous pair of calls referenced “Fruitland Elementary School.” These types of incidents are being reported around the country and are not isolated to Wicomico County.
As a precautionary measure, law enforcement personnel are conducting increased patrol checks of Wicomico County Public Schools and coordinating with school officials to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty, and staff. School buildings and grounds are monitored and secured 24 hours a day through various security measures.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Fruitland Police Department take all threats involving schools seriously. Although no specific elementary school was identified in the September 23rd threat, law enforcement agencies are taking appropriate precautionary measures while the investigation continues.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Fruitland Police Department and Wicomico County Public Schools, remains committed to protecting the safety and security of students, faculty, and staff throughout Wicomico County. Although these threats are not deemed credible, to alleviate the concerns of students, staff and families, the Sheriff’s Office and its deputies — including School Resource deputies, in collaboration with Safe Schools of Wicomico County Public Schools, are conducting extra patrols and taking additional safety
measures as a precaution.
Investigators are actively working to identify the individual or individuals responsible for making these threatening calls. An exigent emergency disclosure request has been submitted to the applicable Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider seeking available subscriber information and non-content records associated with the telephone number used in the September 23rd threat. Requested information includes account creation information, associated email addresses and telephone numbers, recovery information, sign-in Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and corresponding timestamps, as well as IP address information and corresponding timestamps associated with the creation or transmission of the identified content.
As part of the investigation, investigators reviewed the subscriber information obtained from the service provider in consultation with an FBI agent. Investigators determined that the subscriber information provided to Google during the registration of the telephone number appears to be fictitious. Investigators also determined that the telephone
number used during the September 23rd incident was different from the number associated with the previous bomb threat.
Further investigative review identified that the suspect’s Internet traffic was routed through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) server that is currently associated with an IP address in the Netherlands. An FBI agent is working to initiate an appropriate INLET request to obtain additional information concerning the VPN connection. Investigators have been advised that obtaining information through this process may be time-consuming.
Depending upon the results of the INLET request, investigators may be able to identify additional information associated with the VPN connection, including a potential originating IP address. Investigators recognize that the connection may have been further routed through another VPN or service provider in a different country, which could significantly limit the ability of law enforcement to obtain additional identifying information.
Anyone with information regarding these threatening telephone calls or information that may assist investigators in
identifying the person or persons responsible is asked to contact:
Fruitland Police Department: 410-548-2804
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office: 410-548-4891
Wicomico County Crime Solvers: 410-548-1776
Members of the public are reminded to report any suspicious activity or information related to these threats to law
enforcement immediately.