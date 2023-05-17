57-Year-Old Man Sentenced in Wicomico County for Sexual Abuse of Minor and First-Degree Rape

57-year-old Prentice Harris has been sentenced to Life without the possibility of Parole, 3 consecutive Life sentences, plus 65 years in prison. Harris was convicted on March 16th of this year after a two-day jury trial, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, three counts of First-Degree Rape, four counts of Second-Degree Rape, and related offenses. Harris was also determined to be a Sexually Violent Predator. From January of 2019 through December of 2021, Harris sexually abused a minor who was under the age of 15, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County.