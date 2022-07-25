6 Injured in Oak Orchard Crash Monday Morning

A crash just after midnight Monday near Oak Orchard sent 6 people to area hospitals. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that an SUV was southbound on Oak Orchard Road and turning left into Driftwood Village and collided with a Jeep Renegade. Police say both drivers were properly restrained and were hospitalized with serious injuries. Four in the SUV were also injured. Police cited the driver of the Jeep for DUI and traffic charges. Alcohol involvement for the other driver is not known.