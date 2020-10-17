6-Month Bridge Replacement Project Starts Monday

Motorists in Worcester County will encounter a detour for replacement of the Bayside Road Bridge, on the bay east of Snow Hill.

The current timber-beam bridge is being closed as of Monday.



Local detour routes will add a few minutes to the commute. Worcester County Public Works says the project is expected to take about six months to complete.

The following detour was released by WCPW:

Paw Paw Creek Road to Stagg Road is approximately 1.882 miles and two minutes and 30 seconds; Stagg Road to Bayside Road is approximately 1.317 miles and two minutes; Bayside Road to Equestrian Shores is approximately 1.265 miles and two minutes; and Bayside Road to Paw Paw Creek is approximately 1.527 miles and two minutes and 30 seconds.