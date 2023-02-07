6 Vying for 3 Millville Council Seats in March 4th Election

Last Friday was the final day for candidates in Millville to file for the municipal election in March. Town officials tell the Talk of Delmarva that six candidates have filed for the 3 available seats. Incumbents Sharon Brienza, Barbara Ryer and Robert Wisgirda are challenged by Christy Karr, Junior, Patricia Ortlip and Joseph Parent. Each Council term is for 2 years.

The election is set for Saturday, March 4th from 11am to 6pm in the Town Hall Meeting Room. Absentee ballots must be filed before 6pm on Saturday, March 4th.