6-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Public Restroom in Ocean City, MD

The Ocean City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in an investigation stemming from an assault that occurred yesterday, July 31st at approximately 3:40 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 117th Street and learned that a man assaulted a 6-year-old boy in a public restroom. After that incident the individual fled the area and was last seen running north in the Ocean City Square Shopping center at 118th Street. The person police are looking for is described as a white man, possibly of middle eastern descent; approximately 35 years of age, heavy set, and a dark in color beard. He was last seen wearing light blue colored shorts, dark shoes, and carrying a white t-shirt.

Photos from the Ocean City Police Department Facebook Page

Additional Information from the Ocean City, MD Police Department:

If you can identify the suspect in the photos, please contact Detective Amy Gutowski at agutowski@oceancitymd.gov or at 410-520-5314. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2024-003451.