60-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of Minor and Assaults

An Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico has sentenced 60-year-old Reginald Wallace to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor and assaulting two others. Wallace pleaded guilty on November 16, 2022, to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Offense in the Third Degree, and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, From September of 2019 through November of 2021, Wallace sexually abused a minor child who at that time was between 13 and 15 years of age. Wallace likewise physically abused two minor children in the same household, who were between 5 and 10 years of age. Following his active sentence, Wallace will be on five years of supervised probation and will be subject to ten years of incarceration should he violate probation.