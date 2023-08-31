63-Year-Old Man Found Murdered on Dover Trail

Delaware State Police are investigating a murder after a man was found dead on a trail in Dover yesterday morning. On August 30th at about 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to the Isaac Branch Greenway trail in the area of South Bay Road and President Drive for a report of a man on the ground near the wood line. Troopers found that 63-year-old Mark Garrett of Dover, died from blunt force injuries. At this time, police have no description of a suspect, and detectives are trying to determine Garrett’s activities on the day before his death.

Police Contact Info:

Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Grassi by calling 302-365-8441 or emailing daniel.grassi@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.