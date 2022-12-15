64-Year-Old Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A 64-year-old man has been convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and other related offenses. Richard Benny is in custody pending sentencing after a two-day court trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. While he is in custody, a Pre-Sentence investigation and mental health evaluation will take place. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Benny sexually abused a family member who is a minor from January 15, 2020, through June 15, 2022. The first act of sexual abuse occurred when the child was ten years of age, and it continued until the victim was twelve years of age.