6th Coronavirus Case in Maryland Confirmed

A 6th case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan says the newest case in a Prince George’s County resident who traveled out of state recently. Maryland health officials say there are no major concerns over exposure risk to the community and no connection to the previous cases. This is the first confirmed case in P-G County. Last evening Governor Hogan signed emergency legislation that grants him the authority to tap into the state’s rainy day fund and announced the formation of a Coronavirus Response Team. Today the Governor will meet with his full Cabinet to discuss Maryland’s government-wide response to the virus.