70-Year-Old Milford Man Dies Of Gunshot To Chest

Milford Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who was shot in the chest.

Police said Wednesday that the victim is identified as David W. Parcher of Milford. The shooting was reported Tuesday at about 3:40 a.m. at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The victim was found at that location. Members of the Carlisle Fire Company rushed him to Bayhealth Sussex. Parcher succumbed to his injuries there.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.