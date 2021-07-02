70 Years on the Job with the DSP at Troop 4

Miss Constance “Connie” Dick – celebrating 70 years with the DSP at Troop 4 in Georgetown. Miss Connie in the 1950s, 1973, 1998 and 2021. Images courtesy DSP

The Delaware State Police are honored to recognize Miss Constance “Connie” Dick as she recently completed 70 years with the Division. Miss Connie has been a fixture of Troop 4 in Georgetown since June 15, 1951 and has no intentions of leaving anytime soon. When she first started, there were only 25 troopers in the entire State of Delaware and now she works with approximately 90 troopers at Troop 4 and has served as the administrative assistant under 29 commanders.

A small luncheon took place Wednesday June 30, 2021 at Mulligan’s Point in Georgetown to celebrate her “Platinum Jubilee” where the Executive Staff, former Troop 4 Commanders, along with former Superintendents and current Troopers stationed at Troop 4 attended to honor Miss Connie with a Crystal Cathedral Cut Award. The inscription on the award read: Thank you for 70 years of service and selflessness to the men and women of the Delaware State Police Troop 4. Your contributions to public safety are as immeasurable as our gratitude and admiration. Members of the Delaware House of Representatives and Senate also acknowledged Miss Connie’s accomplishments throughout the 70 years with a signed tribute.

“It is an honor and a privilege for all members of her DSP family to commemorate Ms. Connie’s 70 years of distinguished service to our agency and our state. The legacy of her service extends far beyond her beloved Troop 4 family and is woven into the fabric of our agency’s history. For her innumerable contributions to the DSP, its members and the citizens of our state, we are proud to celebrate her today and for many years to come.” Colonel Melissa A. Zebley – Superintendent of the Delaware State Police