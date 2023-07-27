72 Foals Sold at Chincoteague Pony Auction; Gov. Youngkin Signs Bill Naming Chincoteague Pony the Official Virginia Pony

The Chincoteague ponies that swam the channel Wednesday were auctioned off Thursday at the Carnival Grounds. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department reports a total of 72 foals – including the Queen Neptune – were sold bringing in a total of $489,000. The average per foal was about $6792. One buy back foal went for a record setting $43,000.

During the Virginia Legislative session a bill was passed naming the Chincoteague Pony as the official state pony of Virginia – and the bill was signed last night at the Auction Arena by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The return swim procession leaves the carnival grounds around 11:45 Friday morning and the ponies will swim back around 12:25pm.