76 Animals Found Living in Inhumane Conditions in Felton Home

Animal welfare officers have rescued 76 animals from a mobile home in Felton. The rescue was conducted earlier this week, after the animals were found living in cramped, unsanitary conditions. Delaware State Police called the Office of Animal Welfare (OAW)’s Delaware Animal Services (DAS) at about 2:00PM Monday about a potential animal cruelty case. Animal welfare officers arrived at the home to investigate, discovering 66 small breed dogs, 9 cats and 1 bird living in inhumane conditions. They found dogs found huddled together in cramped rooms covered in feces, urine and filth. None of the dogs were sterilized and continued to reproduce, ranging in age from newborn to senior. The investigation by DAS is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

Additional Information from the Brandywine Valley SPCA and Delaware Department of Health and Social Services:

Our team has been working around the clock since these animals came into our care late Monday,” said Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb. “We will continue to work with them and provide medical care and rehabilitation until we can place them in the forever homes they each deserve.”

The BVSPCA is asking for the public’s assistance in meeting this emergency need. To find out how you can help, visit bvspca.org/get-involved.