76-Year-Old Millsboro Man Arrested On Drug Charges

A 76-year-old Millsboro man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop along Coastal Highway.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers on patrol spotted an expired temporary registration plate on a vehicle. The driver was pulled over in a shopping center parking lot, after allegedly committing several traffic violations.
An investigation led to consent to search the vehicle. State Police say the search turned up more than one-thousand dollars in suspected drug proceeds, a variety of pills and drug paraphernalia.
76-year-old Harvey Manley was taken into custody.
Delaware State Police outlined the charges against Harvey Manley:
A consent search of Manley’s person and vehicle was conducted and the following items were located:
- Drug Paraphernalia
- $1026.00 USC in suspected drug proceeds
- (69) Oxycodone pills
- (4) 8mg Hydromorphone pills
- (7) 50mg Trazadonen pills
- (2) 15 mg Buspirone pills
- (1) Onadansetron pill
- (2) 50mg Sertraline pills
- (1) capsule of unknown pill
- Assortment of misc. pills/vitamins
Manley was taken into custody and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (5 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Expired Temporary Registration Plate
- Failure to Have Insurance in Possession
- Failed to Remain in Single Lane
- Failure to Signal
- Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device
Manley was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on a $7,800.00 unsecured bond.