76-Year-Old Millsboro Man Arrested On Drug Charges

By
Mark Fowser
-
A 76-year-old Millsboro man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop along Coastal Highway.


According to Delaware State Police, troopers on patrol spotted an expired temporary registration plate on a vehicle. The driver was pulled over in a shopping center parking lot, after allegedly committing several traffic violations.


An investigation led to consent to search the vehicle. State Police say the search turned up more than one-thousand dollars in suspected drug proceeds, a variety of pills and drug paraphernalia.

76-year-old Harvey Manley was taken into custody.

Delaware State Police outlined the charges against Harvey Manley:

 A consent search of Manley’s person and vehicle was conducted and the following items were located:

  •  Drug Paraphernalia
  •  $1026.00 USC in suspected drug proceeds
  •  (69) Oxycodone pills
  •  (4) 8mg Hydromorphone pills
  •  (7) 50mg Trazadonen pills
  •  (2) 15 mg Buspirone pills
  •  (1)  Onadansetron pill
  •  (2) 50mg Sertraline pills
  •  (1) capsule of unknown pill
  •  Assortment of misc. pills/vitamins

Manley was taken into custody and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (5 counts)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Expired Temporary Registration Plate
  • Failure to Have Insurance in Possession
  • Failed to Remain in Single Lane
  • Failure to Signal
  • Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device

Manley was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2  and released on a $7,800.00 unsecured bond.