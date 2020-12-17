76-Year-Old Millsboro Man Arrested On Drug Charges

A 76-year-old Millsboro man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop along Coastal Highway.



According to Delaware State Police, troopers on patrol spotted an expired temporary registration plate on a vehicle. The driver was pulled over in a shopping center parking lot, after allegedly committing several traffic violations.



An investigation led to consent to search the vehicle. State Police say the search turned up more than one-thousand dollars in suspected drug proceeds, a variety of pills and drug paraphernalia.

76-year-old Harvey Manley was taken into custody.

Delaware State Police outlined the charges against Harvey Manley:

A consent search of Manley’s person and vehicle was conducted and the following items were located:

Drug Paraphernalia

$1026.00 USC in suspected drug proceeds

(69) Oxycodone pills

(4) 8mg Hydromorphone pills

(7) 50mg Trazadonen pills

(2) 15 mg Buspirone pills

(1) Onadansetron pill

(2) 50mg Sertraline pills

(1) capsule of unknown pill

Assortment of misc. pills/vitamins

Manley was taken into custody and transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (5 counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Expired Temporary Registration Plate

Failure to Have Insurance in Possession

Failed to Remain in Single Lane

Failure to Signal

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device

Manley was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on a $7,800.00 unsecured bond.